General News of Wednesday, 2 December 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It has been tough – Koku Anyidoho opens up on dealing with his daughter and Rawlings’s death

play videoKoku Anyidoho, former Deputy General Secretary of NDC

Koku Anyidoho, the former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has opened up on the emotional trauma he has been experiencing following the death of his daughter and former President Jerry John Rawlings.



Koku Anyidoho disclosed on Okay FM that he has been terribly hit by the demise of his daughter and Rawlings, whom he considers to be a father.



He paid tributes to Rawlings and expressed hope that like late President Mills, the NDC founder will get a befitting burial.



“My daughter passed on three weeks ago and it has been tough. I have finished mourning after three weeks. She died on November 7 and Rawlings left on November 12 so the past few days have been hard but we prayed and gave everything to God.



“It has been tough and a big blow. There was a lot that we were discussing but he has done his part and left behind a strong legacy. He did what he could so we will continue from where he left off. I’m happy now people are opening up and praising him for being a good person and not a devil. It is sad but we leave everything to God. I’m hoping that we will give him a befitting burial like we did for President Mills.”



On the subject of a befitting burial for Rawlings, there appears to be a misunderstanding between the Funeral Organizing Committee and the Anlo Traditional Council.



The Anlo Traditional Council says it has been sidelined in the preparations for the funeral and burial of Ghana’s longest-serving leader.



In a statement issued on Monday, November 30, the council appealed to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene in the matter and ensure that Rawlings is buried in accordance with the customs and traditions of the Anlo state where he served as a chief.



“The Anlo Traditional Council wishes to express in its strongest possible terms its total outrage for the disrespect shown to the culture and traditions, mores and usages of our practices in the release of the so-called statement.”



“Our anger stems from the fact that President JJ Rawlings was not only a former Head of State and President of the Republic of Ghana, he was also a properly installed Chief of Anlo land whose unfortunate demise must be dealt with in accordance with customs and traditions of Anlo.”



“It needs to be brought to the attention of the public that the traditional council had brought to the attention of the immediate family concerns on how to proceed with the funeral arrangements and was to have met them for final input into the funeral arrangement.”









Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.