It has been a journey filled with ups and downs; I’m grateful to those who held my hand - Afenyo-Markin

General News of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Majority Leader of Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, has paid tributes to the distinguished personalities who have been part of his success story.



In his acceptance speech as the newly appointed Majority Leader on Friday, February 23, 2024, in Parliament, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin emphasized that if not for the support he got on his political journey, he wouldn’t have occupied his current position.



“I never saw this day coming. I want to express my profound gratitude to everyone who has been supportive through my political journey," he stated.



Afenyo-Markin also said that he faced ups and downs on his political journey but if not for the advice and encouragement from some personalities, he may have given up.



“My long journey to this Parliament, as you are all aware, received a lot of setbacks," he told the House.



He recounted how, in 2004, when he won his primaries and just two days before the filing of his nomination, the party’s elders in Effutu said he was too young to be an MP so he was denied the opportunity to contest in the parliamentary elections.



He added that in 2008, he contested again and the regional executives, in cahoots with the then MP, eliminated him through rough tactics.



Though it was a bitter pill, he had to accept it for the love and forward march of the party.



The Majority Leader also used the occasion to tell the House the other elections he contested and won despite setbacks.



“In 2012, when I finally got the nod to lead Effutu, none had confidence in me to win. Hon. Stephen Asamoah Boateng (Asabee) joined us later and we did our house-to-house. By the Grace of God, I won”, he said.



According to him, when he won the 2016 elections, an election he had worked hard for the NPP, he had great expectations but they never materialized.



He spoke on his intention to join the ECOWAS Parliament. He said his nomination to ECOWAS Parliament also suffered a major setback because he had to sacrifice his slot for someone.



“I expected to be honoured with an appointment to the committee level but that did not happen and I never complained,” he said.



The elected Majority Leader also recalled how he was afraid to speak in Parliament because he lacked the confidence to do so.



“It took a true brother and colleague, Dr. Mark Assibey Yeboah who called me one day when I was in Winneba that Kwamena come to Parliament, we are debating the budget. I said how will I start? He said, come, I have prepared some notes for you. Mark Assibey Yeboah said you can do it! Come on! I have done mine! It happened. I thank you, Mark, how I wish you were here with me. I miss you dearly, you’re a true brother. You are selfless and you made it happen”, he praised Dr. Assibey Yeboah.



He thanked his professors who taught him in law school, especially Dr. Benjamin Kumbuor and Paapa Owusu Ankomah. He also showed appreciation to the late E. T. Mensah for being there for him in his early days in Parliament.



Afenyo-Markin shared how a piece of advice from the outgone Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu contributed to his success story.



“Upon arrival in Hanoi, on one of the nights, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah had a good discussion with me. He advised that I stayed close to the standing orders and he realized that many people don’t pay attention to the standing orders. He added that if you do it well and you discipline yourself, perhaps you may succeed me, you never know”, he recounted what his predecessor told him.



He lauded the New Patriotic Party for honouring him with the position of Majority Leader.



He pledged to work assiduously to ensure that the good works of his predecessor, are continued.



“Today, I stand before you in profound humility and great honour to say that the party NPP has honoured me to be the primus of this great chamber. I will work hard as the new Majority Leader in Parliament to continue with the good works of my predecessor”, he said.



Meanwhile, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu has pleaded with the rank and file of the party and NPP MPs to rally behind him.