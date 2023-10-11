It doesn’t accord with common sense – 'Unbiased' Atta Akyea replies IGP’s lawyers

General News of Wednesday, 11 October 2023

Abuakwa South Member of Parliament, Samuel Atta Akyea, has dismissed claims that he is biased in his role as chairman of a parliamentary committee sitting on a leaked tape on the plot to oust the Inspector-General of Police, Geroge Akuffo Dampare.



He described as disappointing the allegations as leveled by head of the IGP’s legal team, Kwame Gyan, stating that he has been a fair chairman and Ghanaians will testify to his impartiality.



Speaking to the media on October 10, at the end of an in-camera hearing by the committee, he stressed that there was no way he would be able to manufacture evidence against the IGP as the impression is being created.



“It is very disappointing for anybody to say I am biased. On the contrary, the generality of Ghanaians believe that I have steered the affairs of the committee well.



“If anybody is having jitters, that I am going to manufacture evidence against the IGP, it does not accord with common sense.



“Because what we are doing here is being recorded, so, Atta Akyea with whatever dexterity will not be able to improve upon the evidence,” he stressed adding that he was leading a fact-finding committee, whose proceedings were being recorded and transcribed.



The IGP’s legal team were present at the hearing as was the police chief himself.



A major incident on the day was the refusal by the committee to allow members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) to sit through the in-camera session.



The IGP was excused from the meeting even before the day’s proceedings ended according to information available to GhanaWeb.







