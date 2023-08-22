'It delays our progress' - Dr. Gideon Boako bemoans Niger Coup

General News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Gideon Boako has expressed disgust over the Niger coup d'état that occurred in July this year.



A military junta seized power in Niger and ousted the President, however ECOWAS has asked the coup orchestrators to restore the President.



ECOWAS says it will be compelled to send a "standby" force to intervene in the situation if the Nigerien military fails to reinstall the President.



The Spokesperson for the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Gideon Boako wondered why almost every coup d'état happens in Africa.



Commenting on the Niger coup during Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' show, he regrettably noted that "it's so bad . . . It delays our progress" and emphasized "it doesn't help anybody".



He cautioned military leaders who overthrow a government to desist from it and asked them to follow the "democratic process to elect our leaders and when we don't like them, we should use the same democratic process to vote against them to make way for a new person".



He also prayed Ghana never descends into a coup state, stressing "you don't have to dream it at all in Ghana and within the neighbouring countries, we don't need it".





