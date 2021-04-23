Issues causing internal wrangling at ECG are not difficult to resolve - Allotey Jacobs

General News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

The former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Allotey Jacobs has watered down the underlining issues fueling the prevalent in-fighting at the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



Ghana’s power distribution company, ECG has been in the news for the past one week for all the wrong reasons. It would be recalled that a section of ECG staff leveled varied allegations bothering on procurement and corporate governance breaches against the Managing Director, Mr. Kwame Agyeman-Budu and called for his immediate removal from office.



In what seems to be a polarized staff front, another faction came out strongly to debunk those allegations, impugning ill motive and bad faith to the actions of those who made the said allegations.



Commenting on the issues on Ekosiisen on Asempa Fm, Allotey Jacobs who served as ECG Board Member in the erstwhile NDC administration, stated that the issues raised by the staff are not difficult to resolve.



“With my experience, I find these issues to be the least difficult to ever confront ECG. There have been serious problems in time past that resulted in stalemate for months but got resolved eventually” Allotey Jacobs added.



According to him, what has prolonged the impasse is the politics at ECG that has motivated the staff to take entrenched positions. “What is at play is the usual work place politics. It happens in every organization, including privately owned firms” Allotey Jacobs has said.



He explains that the issues are not damaging and scandalous to have even come to the public domain and that if personal interests were set aside and the issues attended to in all fairness and sincerity, the matter would have been resolved at the initial stages.



Allotey Jacobs has thus admonished all the parties to bury their differences and work in unison for the progress and efficient running of ECG, even as Ghanaians expect them to keep the lights on at all times.