Regional News of Sunday, 9 August 2020

Source: GNA

Issues affecting youth progress must be tackled - NYA

File photo: National Youth Authority logo

Mr Yao Semorde, the Volta Regional Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA), has said issues that affect the progress of the youth must be tackled to ensure development.



He said teenage pregnancy and early marriage were hindrances to the development of young people, making it impossible for them to realise their full potentials.



Mr Semorde said this at a seminar for out-of-school youth leaders on early marriage and teenage pregnancy at Ve-Golokuati in the Afadzato South District.



He said there was the need to minimise or remove the negative effects of the hindrances.



"Transition from child life to youth life requires a lot of attention because that is the age at which you start gaining some freedom and if not managed and directed well at a youthful stage may lead to a lot of negativities.



He said that was the reason young people needed to be guided through the transition period to ensure they did not face any challenges when they become adults.



"Lots of young girls get their dreams shattered due to teenage pregnancy and early marriage."



The Director called on the youth to serve as ambassadors and educate their colleagues in their various communities.



Mr James Etornam Flolu, the Afadzato South District Chief Executive (DCE), said it was time issues of teenage pregnancy received the needed attention.



He said tackling the issues should provide post-teenage pregnancy factors to enable victims to pursue their dreams through education and learning of trade.



Mr Flolu said a supporting system should be created to enable teenage mothers and fathers not to give up on their dreams.



He said the notion that females were meant to only reproduce must be discouraged.



The DCE noted that the government was committed to the development and growth of the Ghanaian youth in shaping their future to enable them to become responsible nation builders.



"The free Senior High School, for instance, is a direct government policy for the youth to enable them to attain Higher education"



The seminar, which was sponsored by the United Nations Population Fund, was attended by 50 youth leaders from various communities in the District.



Miss Faustina Dofui Desewu, Afadzato South District Public Health Nurse, said the District had recorded a total of 73 teenage pregnancies from January to May, this year.



She said the District would create "Adolescent Corners" in all health centres in the District to enable teenagers to get educated and also share their problems with health workers.



Miss Desewu said teenagers must access their state of well-being and adequate preparation before they engaged in pre-marital activities.



She called on parents to give their children the needed parental guidance, provide their needs and avoid 'pushing' their wards to emulate the bad behaviour of their peers.



Ms Barbara Kornu, a participant, said the seminar was of great help in minimising teenage pregnancies and early marriages.



She said she would educate her peers and share what she learnt with them.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.