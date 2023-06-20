Issah Abdul Manan files nomination to contest for UDS Local NUGS President

Regional News of Tuesday, 20 June 2023

Source: Nana Preprah

A level 300 student of Bachelor of Arts in Development Education of the University for Development Studies (UDS), Issah Abdul Manan has filed nomination to contest as the local president of National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS).



As an ardent student advocate, influencer and politician, M.I as he is affectionately called, has been active in seeking reforms and better conditions aimed at bettering the plight of the student body.



Speaking to media men after filing his nomination, M.I said, "My unbroken resolve in all my years as a student leader has always been carved around the principles of meticulous accountability, fair representation at the negotiation table and my commitment to push robustly for the welfare of students on any objective platform.



My quest to spearhead the affairs of this prestigious union is rooted on my daily interaction with the student body about our shared concerns on leadership inability hence I deem this a clarion call to bring on board refined ideas that will reinstate this Union in a new vision".



He noted that the massive turn out during the filing process portray the confidence of the student body in him and he is committed to deliver when given the nod.



"I have been an ardent believer in our strength as people seeking to impact positively and build the formidable front we desire. I believe in each one of you as people who want the best for our institution and hence putting in the helm of affairs a person with such mentality will help build the formidable front we all desire", he said.



The young developer has, therefore expressed his commitment to working diligently to ensure the transformation of NUGS-UDS and is however calling on the student body and other stakeholders to confer on him the mandate to make this dream a reality.