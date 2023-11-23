Israel vs Hamas war: Israel has been stealing from Palestine - Ambassador

General News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

The Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana, Abdalfatah Ahmed Khalil Alsatarri, has levelled accusations against the Israeli army.



He alleged theft and aggression against the Palestinian people by the Israeli army especially at the borders.



In an interview with GhanaWeb's Daniel Oduro in a yet-to-be-aired episode of The Lowdown, the Ambassador claimed that Israeli military officers regularly accost Palestinians at the border and engage in illicit activities.



The ambassador highlighted various ways in which he alleges Israel has been exploiting and harming the Palestinian population.



“When they talk about Hamas now, they are giving our authority in the West Bank, nothing. They are stealing from our money every month. They are stealing our money, they are taking them from the borders and then they take the amount that they want and then give back to the people a small amount. Also, they are taking our water, they are stealing our lands and building illegal settlements on the Palestinian lands. They are stealing our agriculture.



“Every morning, these Israelis come out from their settlements and cut down our trees with soldiers behind them. When the Palestinians try to defend themselves and their villages, the soldiers arrest them, why? What more does Israel want to do against the Palestinian people?” he quizzed.



Alsatarri, questioned the international response to the conflict, emphasising the double standards he perceives in the way the situation is portrayed.



“Let's imagine that this war was against the Israeli people, and the Palestinians, were the ones bombing their hospitals, schools, church and their mosques and killing their whole families in Israel, what they will call this, a holocaust? Because it is against us, in our case, it is not the holocaust.



“If we did the same thing to Israel, the whole world will call it the holocaust, now Israel is causing the holocaust against the Palestinian people,” he added.







