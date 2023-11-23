Israel vs Hamas War: Israel calls civilians on phone to leave before bombing - Palestinian Ambassador

General News of Thursday, 23 November 2023

The Palestinian Ambassador to Ghana, Abdalfatah Ahmed Khalil Alsatarri, has condemned Israel's bombing tactics in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.



According to him, Israel has been employing the use of phone calls to alert his people of their planned airstrikes but that has not achieved much effects because the people have limited safe havens to turn.



Speaking on GhanaWeb's The Lowdown, the Ambassador highlighted the distressing impact on civilians, emphasising the tragic consequences of airstrikes on homes, schools, hospitals, mosques, and churches.



He added that should the Israeli army put an end to the bombing, the ongoing war will stop immediately.



“The Israeli asked the people to leave their house on the phone and the people left. Where will they go? To the hospitals, mosques, church, schools? They are bombing there as well.



“Yesterday, people were sleeping in one of the schools and they bombed it, killing more than 150 in there. They were children, sleeping with their mums and their sisters. You asked them to leave, so they left after that they bombed them. Will this bring peace, I think it will not,” he said.



Alsatarri argued against a double standard, stating that if Palestine retaliates just as the Israelis are doing, they will be given a bad name tag.



“If we do the same, they will say this is the holocaust against the Israelites. This rather is a holocaust against the Palestines, they should stop. If they do, then this intimidation of my people - all these wars and conflicts, will stop in one moment,” he stated.



The ambassador also commended the international response, particularly the support from Arab and African countries.



“There is a problem with some of the Arab countries living far from Palestine. They go and sign some agreements with them about this conflict between Israel and Palestinian people. All Arab countries stand behind the Palestinian people, all of them. They told them that the country will sign some agreement and all the Arab countries are on our side.



“Most of the African countries are also on our side, the African Union (AU) published very good documents against this war crime against my people. Nobody can imagine or support killing 5,500 children - nobody can support killing 3,500 women. Nobody can support the destruction of more than 2,500,000 housing belonging to the people,” he added.



