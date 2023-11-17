Israel vrs Hamas: Harvard allegedly evicting Ghanaian student for ‘speaking out about Palestine’

General News of Friday, 17 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Ghanaian student by the name Elom Tetty-Tamaklo is allegedly being evicted by Harvard for ‘speaking out about Palestine’ regarding the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.



According to the pro-Palestine group, Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee (Harvard PSC), the Ghanaian student has now been suspended as a residential advisor.



Harvard PSC, in a post shared on X on November 15, 2023, stated that Tetty-Tamaklo is facing disciplinary actions because he was brave enough to speak out about the atrocities happening in Gaza.



“Harvard is evicting a Black man, Elom Tetty-Tamaklo, for speaking out about Palestine. His crime? Protecting students from an instigator who tried to dox them. A senior university leader called Elom a “gang” member and pointed to his residence in Harvard Yard.



“The university then suspended him as a residential advisor, citing “student discomfort” and promoting racial stereotypes about violent and unsafe Black men. This is a blatant lie, as none of his students have raised any concerns. Harvard is setting a dangerous, ugly precedent: free speech ends when Palestine begins,” parts of the post reads.



The group condemned the university and demanded that the Ghanaian student be reinstated.



“Elom has unwavering courage to speak out about Palestine even when the Harvard community is witnessing its most horrific onslaught of anti-Palestinian sentiment. We demand Elom be immediately reinstated. How are we supposed to call out the genocide in Gaza, including the ongoing destruction of the Al-Shifa Hospital, when Harvard actively suppresses our voices?” it quizzed.



Another post sighted by GhanaWeb, which was shared by StopAntisemitism on X, indicated that Tetty-Tamaklo, a student of Harvard Divinity School, was part of a gang of students who were harassing a Jewish student in a viral video.



“Meet Harvard Divinity School student Elom Tettey-Tamaklo. Tettey-Tamaklo graduated from Haverford College with a concentration in political science and African studies.



“He is the recipient of the prestigious Clementine Cope Fellowship, a 124-year-old fund that helps support graduate studies for Haverford Alumni,” the part of the post by StopAntisemitism reads.



The post had the said video which showed the Ghanaian student with other students apparently harassing a young man.



Hamas fighters breached the Gaza border with Israel and killed some 1,400 Israelis on October 7, 2023, prompting an unprecedented scale of bombardment of the Palestinian enclave.



According to aljazeera.com, Israel’s relentless bombardment of Gaza has so far killed 8,500 Palestinian civilians, including more than 3,500 children, as at Friday, November 3, 2023.



