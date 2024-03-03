Israel-Gaza War affecting people of diverse backgrounds; let’s pray for peace - Agyinasare

General News of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the Founder and Senior Pastor of Perez Chapel International, has called upon believers to pray for peace in the Middle East amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Gaza Strip.



During a sermon delivered on Sunday, February 25, he emphasized the need for people of all backgrounds to be concerned about the impact of the war on human lives.



Following a visit from the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Shlomit Sufa, at the Perez Dome, to celebrate the first of four Sundays to mark Ghana Month, Archbishop Agyinasare stressed the importance of unity and urged everyone to pray for divine intervention to alleviate the suffering and displacement caused by the conflict.



He expressed his deep gratitude to the Israeli ambassador for her visit to his church.



“Today, our hearts are heavy with concern as we observe the ongoing conflicts in Israel and the Gaza Strip. We are acutely aware that this strife affects people from various backgrounds and faiths (Christians, Jews, Arabs and others, both indigenes and foreigners). Therefore, let us come together in unity and fervent prayer, humbly seeking the intervention of the Holy Spirit to bring about a lasting peace in that troubled land. The land of Israel holds great significance, not only in our history but also in our shared future, and so it’s our prayer that God will intervene to ease the human suffering and displacement from the war, and ensure that peace will forever reign in the land of Israel and the Gaza Strip.



“On this unique occasion, we are profoundly honoured to welcome the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Shlomit Sufa. Her presence is a symbol of our interconnectedness and provides us with a special opportunity to join in collective prayer.



“Together, we express our heartfelt concern for the well-being of Israel and the Gaza strip, and extend our prayers to encompass the entire land, irrespective of background or faith. As we stand united in faith and brotherhood, let us rise, dear brethren, and join our hearts and voices in prayer. We pray for the restoration of peace in Israel and the Gaza Strip, invoking God's mercy, grace, and divine intervention. May His peace, which surpasses all understanding, descend upon this land, bringing an end to conflict and ushering in an era of reconciliation and harmony. Let us pray,” he said.



An armed conflict between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militant groups has been taking place chiefly in and around the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel from the Gaza Strip.







