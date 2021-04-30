Isolate for 10 days even if you test negative for coronavirus at KIA – GHS to travelers

General News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: 3 News

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has asked all travellers who arrive at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) to self-isolate for ten days even if they test negative for Coronavirus.



This directive, according to the GHS, is one of the measures to curb the high rate of infection being recorded at the KIA.



The GHS and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration have jointly issued tougher measures to curb the COVID infection among travellers who arrive at the Kotoka International Airport.



A statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, April 29 said “In view of the alarming rate of infections of COVID-19 in some parts of the world especially in Asia and South America, the Ghana Health Service wishes to advise the general public to either cancel or postpone all nonessential travels to counties with exceedingly high COVID-19 infection rate.



In addition, all travellers leaving and arriving in Ghana are to take note of the following;



“Only test results or certificate bearing trusted travel or Biomars Codes will be considered valid for travel out of Ghana.



“All arriving passengers who test negative for COVID-19 at the Airport are encouraged to self-isolate for ten 10 days.”



Ghana appears to be recording increasing cases of the deadly coronavirus at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) among arriving passengers.



This has raised concern among officials.



The company tasked to conduct Covid-19 tests for travelling passengers, Frontiers Healthcare Services (FHS), consequently wrote to the Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company (GACL) to shore up measures to arrest the situation.



In an earlier letter, FHS had expressed worry about an unprecedented number of 45 cases on Wednesday, April 21.



On Saturday, April 24, 75 positive cases were recorded.



Since the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport for business in September, last year, 231,911 tests have been conducted with 1,452 positive cases recorded.



“It has become imperative to implement new guidelines to curtail the influx of positive cases into the country,” Managing Director of FHS Dr Kudzo Seneadza wrote in his letter to Yaw Kwakwa.