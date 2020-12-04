General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Islamic women 'descend' on Samira Bawumia over her dressing

Second Lady, Samira Bawumia

Muslim women known as Hijabbis have descended on the Second Lady Samira Bawumia over her dressing as a Muslim married woman.



The leader of the Muslim women group, Hajia Mariam Abubakar, speaking at a press conference says Islam is against the dressing code of the Second Lady and for that matter that they cannot sit as Muslim women to see her dressed like that because a lot of their Muslim children have started dressing that way.



According to them, more than 6, 000 verses in the Quran, about half a dozen refer specifically to the way a woman should dress or walk in the public. The clearest verse on the requirement of modest dress is Surah 24:31, telling women to guard their private parts and draw their Khimar over their bosom.



"As Muslims, the rule of dress for women is modest; the word HIJAB means 'Cover' and refers to both a specific form of veil worn by some Muslim women," the group said.



"H.E Hajia Samira Bawumia who is supposed to be a role model to their Muslim youth has decided to dress like a model and a fashion Icon exposing her feminine attractions to men. It has influenced Muslim girls and women to do same," they added.



They say they are very disappointed in Alhaji Mahmud Bawumia for watching his wife Hajia Samiratu Bawumia dress that way because during the 2016 campaigns, Samiratu Bawumia dressed like a Muslim, covered all her body and after NPP won power H.E Hajia Samira Bawumia seized to be a religious Muslim and started dressing like a paid Versace model and a slay queen.



They added that their group, in general, voted massively for the then-presidential candidate Nana Akuffo Addo in 2016 to clinch the elections because of their Muslim Brother and sister.



However, they thought Alhaji and Hajia Bawumia will display good moral dressing to their children but only witnessed nothing but deceit, lies, and total disrespect to Islam Religion.



They, therefore, call for peaceful, free, and fair elections, they are pledging their votes to H.E John Dramani Mahama and similar call on all Ghanaians both Muslims especially those who believe in Islam and Hijab to join them.





