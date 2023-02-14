Islamic SHS speed ramps unfixed despite 2022 clash between students and police

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 February 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Old Students Association of Islamic Senior High School in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region has expressed disappointment in the government for failing to fix speed ramps on the road in front of the school.



Students of the school on June 13, 2022, demonstrated over frequent knockdowns of their colleagues on the road in front of the school.



Not only were some 30 students hospitalized, but also, a teacher nearly lost his eyes after the police deployed to the scene opened tear gas on them.



A temporal anchor rope, sponsored by the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare who visited the school, was fixed on the road.



The rope has since torn apart.



The issue was raised in parliament where the Parliamentary Select Committee on Defense and Interior chaired by Kennedy Agyapong was tasked by the Speaker of Parliament to investigate.



The then-acting Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwasi Akomeah-Apraku, and two other senior officers were interdicted following an initial police probe into the disturbance.



Speaking to class news’ regional correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah, the Chairman of the Old Students Association, Alhassan Mubarak Ben Osman expressed disappointment that Urban Roads has not fixed the speed ramps despite the promise.



Mr Osman said the old students among other authorities had written to remind the Urban Roads of the need to fix the speed ramps but have yielded no results.



He said the Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency officially wrote to the Urban Roads to furnish him with the cost of the speed ramps to sponsor but they are yet to reply to him.



The old students, he said, are ready to fix the speed ramp if Urban Roads gives them the go-ahead.



Mr Osman said he will not be surprised if the students embark on another demonstration because of the failure of the government to do the needful.



He, therefore, appealed to the government as a matter of urgency to intervene and ensure that the speed ramp is fixed to avoid any recurrence of student knockdowns.