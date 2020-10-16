Politics of Friday, 16 October 2020

Isaac Adongo caught in a web of lies - Rex Asanga

Isaac Adongo, Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central

Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper East region, Rex Asanga has indicated that his opponent has resorted to lies in his desperate attempt in holding onto the Bolgatanga Central seat.



According to him, the National Democratic Congress(NDC)’Candidate does not have a track record to campaign on hence resorting to lies to denigrate the hard-earned reputation he has won in the Constituency over the years.



To him, such an individual of higher repute like Isaac Adongo should desist from telling lies to win votes because the people of Bolgatanga Central are discerning and will therefore not fall for his open lies this time around.



Citing an example of the lies been told by the Bolgatanga Central Member of Parliament about him, Rex Asanga said Adongo is on record “according to the Station the Hon MP while addressing NDC supporters at an event stated that I have been going around and telling people that he, Isaac Adongo was in collusion with Hon Kofi Adda, the Minister for Aviation and MP for Navrongo Central and His Excellency President Akufo Addo to relocate the Bolgatanga airport project to Navrongo. This is not only a lie but a wicked scheme aimed at creating bad blood between myself and the Hon Minister and His Excellency the President”.



What baffles him is the claim by Isaac Adongo that he sponsored a brain surgery in India for one of his (Rex Asanga’s) children who were on the verge of dying.



“Another wicked lie the Hon member of parliament told in the write up is that he had paid the medical bills for one of my sons for brain surgery in India. This is a very wicked lie and I urge all to disregard it with all the contempt it deserves. Since their birth, never at any stage of their lives have my sons or daughter needed a surgery, let alone being flown abroad under the imagined benevolence of Jon Isaac Adongo for brain surgery. Not even an extended family or member of my clan has had any such medical condition or any financial assistance from Hon Adongo. Just a few years ago, the Hon MP’s name was in the newspapers for non-payment of loans owed the then struggling GN Bank. This contributed to the eventual collapse and liquidation of the bank. Isn’t it curious then that he suddenly has the financial wherewithal to sponsor people to India for imagined brain surgery?”



He used the opportunity to call on the people of the Bolgatanga Municipality to kick out Isaac Adongo and change the face of politics in the Constituency.



“I have a track record to campaign on and do not need to rely on falsehood, lies and fabrications to help me make my case to the good people of Bolgatanga. I call on all and sundry to let us unite to change the face of our politics by showing this MP the exit. Bolgatanga Central deserves better.”

