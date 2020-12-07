General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Isaac Adongo casts vote at Bolga Central

Isaac Adongo, Member of Parliament for Bolga Central

The incumbent Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Isaac Adongo, has cast his vote in the ongoing elections.



Isaac Adongo who arrived at the Tindonsobligo Primary School polling station at 9 is followed the due process that enabled him to cast his vote.



Speaking after voting, he said even though there were few hitches reported, he was able to resolve it by reaching out to the Electoral Commission director.



He projects a peaceful and smooth election while adding that the party (NDC) is on a lookout for any eventualities.



"If we can go by what I am seeing here we should have a peaceful election. Nevertheless, my party is ready for any eventualities. We have mobilized the youth to be on the lookout for any election malpractices and to respond appropriately but I wish that we don’t have to resort to any such arrangement and if this continues we should have peaceful elections,” he told GhanaWeb’s correspondent.



Isaac Adongo is seeking a second term in parliament after winning the parliamentary seat for the Bolgatanga Central Constituency, Upper East Region under the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.



He served on the Finance Committee in parliament and became very vociferous on issues in the economic and financial sector in the country.



He is contesting his seat with Rex Asanga, who is the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate, for the Bolgatanga Central Constituency.

