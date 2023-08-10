Is your birthday a state secret? – Nana Akomea questions Kwesi Pratt

General News of Thursday, 10 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Despite being a public figure, one thing that remains a mystery about veteran journalist Kwasi Pratt Jnr. is his actual birthday.



On the Monday, August 8, 2023, edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show, the Managing Director of State Transport Company (STC) had sought to find out the exact date of birth of Mr Pratt who is to celebrate his 70th birthday sometime this year.



In a moment of humorous exchanges between the two, Nana Akomea suggested that he needed to know Mr Pratt’s birthday as he wanted to give him a gift.



But Kwesi Pratt who described his birthday as a private affair said he would only divulge the information off air.



“Why is it a state secret?” Nana Akomea questioned to which Kwesi Pratt maintained that “it is a private secret” resulting in more laughter.



