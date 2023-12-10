Is there a need for an Office of the Special Prosecutor - Kwame Sefa Kayi asks after Kissi Agyebeng's rants

General News of Sunday, 10 December 2023

Media personality and radio broadcaster at Accra-based Peace FM, Kwame Sefa Kayi has raised pertinent questions about the relevance of the Office of the Special Prosecutor.



He asked these during a live radio discussion on December 3, where he questioned if the office was necessary. According to him, other institutions, like the Office of the Attorney General and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice [CHRAJ].



Kwame Sefa Kayi acknowledged that the Office of the Special Prosecutor was set up to aid in the work of the Attorney General but wondered why the Special Prosecutor was highly vocal about matters he was supposed to handle.



“What is the need for the office of the Special Prosecutor? Did we even need it? We have the Attorney General; we have CHRAJ. I know that the office was set up to aid the Attorney General but if the OSP is complaining about not being able to do his job, then what is the relevance of the office ?” he quizzed.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor is an independent agency that investigates and prosecutes cases of corruption and corruption-related offences in the public and private sectors.



It was established in 2018 by an act of parliament, and it has the power to recover the proceeds of corruption and prevent corruption.



The office is currently headed by Kissi Agyebeng, who was appointed in July 2021after Martin Amidu resigned.



