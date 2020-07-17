General News of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: Peace FM

Is the NPP exempted from coronavirus safety protocols by the EC? - Ade Coker quizzes

Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC, Ade Coker

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Ade Coker is not happy with some New Patriotic Party (NPP) members' deliberate attempt to flout all COVID-19 protocols in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.



He has questioned if the rules were only made for his party members to deter them from visiting some registration centres to encourage their supporters to partake in the exercise.



His comment follows Ablekuma North Member of Parliament (MP), Nana Akua Owusu Afriyie's alleged campaign at some registration centres during her tour.



The lawmaker was captured on video without properly wearing her facemask and talking to some Senior High School students to consider voting for the NPP in the December polls.



Her move has been described as “reckless” by Ade Coker in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



Mr. Coker told host Mac Jerry Osei Agyemang that the conduct of the MP is a “product of a desperate move to remain relevant and also remind the powers that be in the NPP that she has not jumped ship after losing the Parliamentary primaries, it is an act that flies in the face of the advocacy against the spread of the coronavirus and electoral regulations, and as such the EC must not remain tight-lipped on it.”



“What she did was unacceptable. Is the NPP exempted from the COVID-19 safety protocol by the EC and government? This is totally unfair. She must be arrested,” he added.

