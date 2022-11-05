Is it possible to work from home instead of driving to stay here for 2 hours? – Asuogyaman MP to Bagbin

General News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Member of Parliament (MP) for Asuogyaman Ampem Thomas Nyarko wants the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to reduce the number of sittings for the House following the increasing cost of fuel in the country.



The Asuogyaman MP has suggested long periods of sitting on days that members will come into the House to attend to business to avoid driving to attend to a comparatively short 2-hour House business meeting on a daily business.



Speaking on the floor of Parliament, the Asuogyaman MP said: “I walked out to the shop to buy something, when I came back, GHS3000 was my bill. 3000, Mr Speaker. I had GHS2,100. I had to call my colleague, Honourable Jahjah, to send me money through the momo that I’m avoiding to use, before I was able to pay my bills.



“So Mr Speaker, looking at the kind of business that we have, is it not possible, we can stay for six hours a day instead of coming 2 hours we go back, drive here 2 hours we go back? Pack the day, if it’s even 8 hours we’ll be willing to stay to do the business for like 2days. That way we can save like GHS500 on fuel every week.”



He stressed that his proposal falls in line with that of former President John Dramani Mahama who proposed to organisations to allow staff who can work from home to do so due to the fuel situation in the country.



The price of diesel has shot up to GHS23.49 per litre, according to the latest prices advertised by TotalEnergies at the pumps.



Petrol is selling at GHS17.99 per litre.



Kerosene is going for GHS14.70.



The new prices take effect from, Tuesday, 1 November 2022.