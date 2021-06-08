You are here: HomeNews2021 06 08Article 1280989

General News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Is it our fault that you don't have trusted people in your govt? - Sammy Gyamfi wonders

Sammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Officer play videoSammy Gyamfi, NDC National Communications Officer

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has described as disappointing govt's justification for burning excavators in a bid to fight illegal mining popularly known as galamsey.

"...that when the excavators are confiscated they get stolen; really??? President Akufo-Addo should have even resigned because of this claim. Is it our fault that you don't have trusted people in your government? Are you telling us that in your whole government there's no one you can trust? Then Ghana is in trouble..." he said.

Sammy Gyamfi who was speaking in an interview on Neat FM said the fact that "Akufo-Addo doesn't have people he trusts in his administration is no justification to violate the law by burning excavators and causing judgment debt in the end"

Listen to him in the video below.

