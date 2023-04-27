Is a presidential material someone who can speak big English? - Kennedy Agyapong asks

Politics of Thursday, 27 April 2023

Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has stated that his track record in the party surpasses that of any other flagbearer aspirant.



According to him, he has supported the NPP in various ways, and his contributions to the party makes him a suitable candidate for the flagbearer position.



The Assin Central Member of Parliament mentioned that he has been labeled an unqualified candidate in the NPP flagbearership race due to his inability to speak fluent English. However, he believes that this should not be a hindrance to his political aspirations, and he urged party delegates to vote for him based on his merit and not on language proficiency.



“Who in the party has worked more than me? I have made lots of sacrifices for the party by using my money to fund party activities. Today they are saying I’m not presidential material. What is presidential material? Is presidential material someone who can speak good English, wears suits, and does not care about the welfare of the youth?



“Between someone who says good to see you and the other who encourages you to get up to go to work, which one of them is presidential material? We want jobs, we are not joking at all. We are tired of listening to big English all the time,” citinewsroom.com quoted him as saying at Koforidua in the Eastern region while addressing some party delegates.



He added that it is better to vote for someone who has the candidate's interest at heart, rather than voting for the wrong candidate. He urged party delegates to vote wisely and choose a candidate who would lead the NPP to victory in the next general elections.



“My advice goes to all the delegates to try and make the right choice in the election of a presidential candidate for the party. You will bear the brunt if you make wrong choices that will send the party into opposition. Make no mistake during the primaries to elect just any candidate,” he added.



The NPP is expected to hold primaries to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 elections.



