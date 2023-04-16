Is Mahama signalling that Jubilee House will revert to Flagstaff House under his presidency?

General News of Sunday, 16 April 2023

Former president John Dramani Mahama in an address to party faithful in Nsawam last week had cause to speak extensively about the office of the president.



Among others, Mahama who is campaigning for the presidential flagbearership of National Democratic Congress (NDC) boasted of knowing the place well having been the first occupant of the edifice as a president.



In his address, he referred to the place currently known as Jubilee House by its old name Flagstaff House.



“7th January 2017, I showed Akufo-Addo around the Flagstaff House, where he will sit, his vice president, cabinet office, his meeting and conference rooms, I am the one who showed him around.



“So, I was asking a question, on 7th January 2025, who will show John Mahama around the Flagstaff House?” he asked party faithful at the St. Martins Secondary School in Nsawam.



“I opened Flagstaff House and I am the first president to have worked from there, it is true it was built by president Kufuor but I was the first president to stay at Flagstaff House.



“So, after my inauguration, I will drive straight to Flagstaff House and start work,” he said to cheers from the supporters.



About the Jubilee House



Jubilee House, is the presidential palace in Accra that serves as a residence and office to the President of Ghana.



Jubilee House is built on the site of a building that was constructed and used for administrative purposes by the British Gold Coast Government. The previous seat of government of Ghana is Osu Castle.



It was renamed Golden Jubilee House by President Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo on 29th March 2018. It has previously been known as The Flagstaff House.



