Is Amidu playing his cards to lead the NDC? - NPP man questions

General News of Saturday, 21 November 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

A member of the New Patriotic Patriotic Party’s (NPP) communications team, Isaac Obeng has raised suspicions over Martín Amidu’s resignation as Special Prosecutor.



He suspects Martin Amidu’s move is a tactic to allow him to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Speaking in a panel discussion with Sefa-Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, he said: “There have been allegations that he [Martin Amidu] wants to lead the NDC party. So is this the way he is playing his cards to get there? We know with time it will get there and then, we will see”.



He furthered that in analyzing the issues leading to his, it can be concluded that Martin Amidu was at fault.



According to him, the Office of the Special Prosecutor was set up as an independent body and as such he finds it difficult to wrap his head around why Martin Amidu will present his report on the Agyapa deal to the President.



Isaac contrasted how the NPP received Martin Amidu as special prosecutor to how the NDC received him by stating that while the NPP had faith in him as an anti-corruption crusader, the NDC challenged the candidature of the Special Prosecutor.



Immediate past Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu recently resigned amidst claims of government interference in his work.



Not long after his resignation, the learned fellow now claims his life is under threat with some individuals bugging his home and others known to him threatening to burn down his home amongst many other threats.





