Irate youth storm Atwima-Twedie TVET to destroy millions of properties

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 4 January 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

Over 30 armed men have reportedly stormed the Atwima-Twedie Technical Institute in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region, destroying the school's properties worth thousands of Ghana cedis.



The suspects who were allegedly carrying locally manufactured guns and machetes, according to the report, are some youth from Atwima-Agogo, a nearby community that shares boundaries with the Twedie township.



The Assembly Member for Twedie Electoral Area, Hon Augustin Osei in an interview with OTEC News reporters Jacob Agyenim Boateng and Kofi Dwaah Appiah revealed that the unfortunate incident occurred on Monday, January 1 2024 in the absence of the students who are currently on vacation



He revealed that the suspects after destroying the school's properties also made away with some personal items belonging to the students



He added that the school's air conditioners, street lights, sign post, among other things were destroyed in the process.



Communal Clash



Hon Augustin Osei noted that the incident occurred following a communal clash between some youths at Atwima Twedie and Atwima Agogo.



Hon Augustin Osei explained that several vehicles, houses among other properties in the Twedie Township were vandalized by the suspects



"I learned some misunderstanding erupted between inhabitants of the two communities on Christmas Eve, their residents of Atwima Agogo came and attacked their counterparts from Atwima Twedie on New Year."



He noted that police in the region have taken over the two communities ensuring peace prevails.



He however called youth in both communities to exercise retrains and allow the laws of the land to take its course.