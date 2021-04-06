Involvement of 'old guards' would have easily won Mahama the presidency - Yaw Boateng Gyan

Politics of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Source: Peace FM

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan claims his expertise in politics would have aided their party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama to win the 2020 presidential election.



He bemoaned how the current administration of the party has shelved some long-serving members who have over the years helped win elections for the party.



The former NDC’s National Organizer was reacting to claims that the current leadership of the party did well to recapture some parliamentary seats for the party in parliament.



Speaking on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, Yaw Boateng Gyan said their involvement would have made it easier for John Mahama to win the presidency.



“We would have won the presidency if they had involved us,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye.



