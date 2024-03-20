Involve NUGS members in decision making - NUGS president to government

Regional News of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The President of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), Daniel Oppong Kyeremeh, has called for the representation of NUGS members in decision-making, especially when it comes to education matters.



He said that if the government wants to prove that the youth are the future of this country, as it has been preaching, then one of the best ways to affirm its commitment is by respecting the views of the youth.



He said this could be achieved through the National Youth Authority.



This, according to him, will ensure that issues confronting students will be submitted by the various representatives.



He also appealed to the government to ensure more development initiatives are channelled into the educational system by removing the caps placed on the GETFUND.



According to him, caps placed on the GETFUND usually deny many schools the opportunity to enjoy infrastructural development.



He made these appeals during a NUGS education conference held at the CCB auditorium, KNUST, in Kumasi.



The conference, which was themed "The Role of Education in National Transformation and Employment," hosted many dignitaries and students from the various second-cycle institutions and all categories of tertiary institutions.



Key speakers included education minister Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, Robin Todd, who is the Executive Director for Transforming Teaching, Dr. Eric Nkansah, Director General of the Ghana Education Service, and Prof. F.K.E. Nunoo, who serves as the Director of Tertiary Education at the Ministry of Education.



In a part of his speech, the NUGS President urged the government to give all 46 colleges of education in the country full autonomy by allowing them to introduce courses that would enable them to absorb more students.



To him, apart from training people to become teachers, there is a need to introduce other courses that can help train students in economics and technology, among others.



He said there can also be a full extension of the newly introduced STEM and TVET courses into these colleges of education to enable students to acquire new skills.



On his part, the Education Minister, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, commended the NUGS for showing interest in the education of Ghanaian students.



Explaining the importance of education in nation-building, the minister revealed how education provides the best opportunity for the transformation of every country.



"By promoting free SHS as one of the best policies of the Nana Akufo-Addo-led government, it is going to ensure the best human resources are being produced to complement the transformation we want as a country," he said.



He also touted the creativity-oriented courses that have been introduced, such as TVET and STEM.



"We are changing the face of education, and this undoubtedly would turn the fortunes of the country around because, apart from free SHS, we have also introduced STEM education and many others, which would ensure that students undertake courses such as artificial intelligence and engineering no matter their backgrounds previously or courses they offered," the minister stated.