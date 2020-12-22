General News of Tuesday, 22 December 2020

Source: 3 News

Invite Fire Service to your end of year parties – Ghana National Fire Service

Personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service

The Station Officer 2 of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) headquarters, Michael Walter Okai has admonished the general public, especially corporate entities, to invite the Fire Service to come and train their personnel on firefighting techniques.



Mr. Okai made this appeal to the public in an interview with Berla Mundi on the New Day Show on TV3 Tuesday, December 22 with the theme: ‘Safety During Christmas.’



The Station Officer 2 at the Headquarters of the GNFS said: “you need to invite the Fire Service to your corporate End Of Year parties to train your workers on fire safety techniques during the festive seasons”.



He also emphasized on the need for the general public to attach all seriousness to fire safety as we do to COVID protocols because “you only have 3minutes to lose your life in a fire outbreak”.



He advised the general public to inculcate the habit of purchasing Fire Extinguishers to guard their houses and vehicles against fire.



When asked about the state of fire outbreaks in markets around the country, the Station Officer 2 stated that the various markets in the country “should have designated areas for cooking in the markets in order to ward off the rampant fire outbreaks”.



He admonished the general public to call the Fire Service during road accidents, fire outbreaks and building collapses on their toll-free number 112 or on 0299350030 for immediate response.

