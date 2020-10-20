General News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

'Investment in Navy is a step ahead of marine criminals' – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said investment in the Navy and other security agencies under his watch will place the institution one-step ahead of syndicated crimes associated with the oil and gas industry.



He said the high crimes such as piracy, armed robbery, oil bunkering, and terrorism, which constituted transnational crimes made the Ghana Navy more relevant through skills training.



President Akufo-Addo established this during the commissioning of the Naval Training Command at Nutekpor in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region as part of his one-day working tour of the region.



The Command, which is sited on a-114-acre land has a first phase including; a Naval training command headquarters, school of marine operations, student and instructors’ accommodation, medical centre, training school administration, library and Mosque.



He said the implication of the nation-wrecking crimes demanded skills and human resource astuteness to contain and the Command would leverage on instilling the core values of Navy, being loyalty, devotion and excellence.



President said; "it is believed we shall leverage technology and new training methods to enhance greater training and efficiency."



The second phase of the project would include; school of marine and electrical engineering, school of applied application, Special Forces training school, diving school, shooting range and barracks accommodation.



He said government and its partners would contribute to the operationalisation of the facility.





