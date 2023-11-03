Investigative report on Adu Boahen by OSP is bogus - Martin Amidu

General News of Friday, 3 November 2023

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has launched a scathing criticism against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for their handling of the investigation into former Minister of State, Charles Adu Boahen.



He described the investigative report as "bogus and fraudulent," raising concerns about the integrity of the process.



Amidu's assertion came following the OSP's conclusion that Adu Boahen was not engaged in corruption in the November 2022 investigative documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas but only got involved in influence peddling.



The former Special Prosecutor expressed dismay, highlighting that the report failed to meet the fundamental standards necessary, considering the evidence amassed during the investigation.



“The report does not meet the rudimentary standards, ethics, and principles of considering the facts and evidence gathered from an investigation, to take a decision whether or not to prosecute,” Amidu wrote.



He emphasised that the discretion of the Attorney-General and the Special Prosecutor concerning prosecution decisions is typically not a matter of public disclosure, citing ethical considerations.



"The discretion of the Attorney -General, and the Special Prosecute who drives his delegated authority from him whether or not to prosecute is rarely the subject of media publicity for settled ethical reasons, nor is there a law requiring him to state for public consumption the reasons for the exercise of the discretion. Kissi Agyebeng, the Media Special Prosecutor, has

chosen to do so, and he must, therefore, be held strictly to account based on his own report," the statement said.



Of the notable concerns to the former Special Prosecutor, was the timing of the OSP report's publication, merely five days before the New Patriotic Party's 2024 presidential primaries.



Martin Amidu raised suspicions, questioning whether the OSP's report release was a strategic move to influence internal political party elections.



"The timing of the publication of the OSP Charles Adu Boahen Report only five (5) days to the New Patriotic Party’s 4 November 2024 presidential primaries also raises genuine concerns of covertly using the OSP for internal political party electioneering purposes," Martin Amidu highlighted in his statement.



Background



The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) cleared Charles Adu Boahen, minister of state for finance, of allegations related to influence peddling.



The investigation stemmed from an undercover operation and was detailed in the investigative documentary titled "Galamsey Economy," published by Tiger Eye P.I.



The allegations against Adu Boahen were centered around his interactions with an undercover agent posing as a wealthy sheikh interested in investing in Ghana.



The investigation revealed that Adu Boahen had engaged in discussions with the supposed sheikh, during which he appeared to solicit an appearance fee for the Vice President and accepted a cash gift of $40,000.



Despite these allegations and the appearance of impropriety, the OSP ultimately concluded that Mr. Adu Boahen's actions did not constitute criminal conduct under current Ghanaian law.



