Investigations underway to find who leaked ‘increased’ cost of dialysis at KBTH

General News of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An investigation is underway at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to find the person(s) behind the leaked notice at the renal unit of the facility announcing an over 100% increase in dialysis charges.



This is after the notice caused a huge uproar on social media, as well in the country, with mounting pressure on the KBTH, which eventually led to its Chief Executive Officer, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, stating that the decision on the increment had not been finalised.



Speaking further on this matter, Dr. Ampomah said that as a way of sanitising the system at the hospital, they have begun investigating how the notice got shared through social media, especially when the proposal for increment had not even gotten to the managerial level.



“When that was seen, when it came to the attention of the Director of Medical Services, he immediately issued a directive to them to take it down and revert to the old regime.



“We are an institution where not everybody may be conversant of the processes and procedures and this is a unit of the hospital and we are doing our internal investigations to find out how that poster was put out there but then I am telling you the fact that it has not got to the management level yet and it has not been approved,” he explained, a report by 3news.com has said.



The said notice on the increment in the cost of dialysis showed that it had been raised upwards from GH¢380 to GH¢765.42, which many described as an insensitive move.



Meanwhile, it has been learned that before the new notice on the increment came into the public light, some patients had already gone ahead to make payments for the medical procedure.



But the CEO, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, assures that it will recompensate these ‘victims.’



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards







Watch Martin Kpebu defend calls for a constitutional review in Ghana on Legal Agenda below:







AE/BB