Investigations underway into Tesano Police barracks fire

File Photo of a fire

Investigations have begun into a fire that engulfed some portions of the Tesano Police Barracks in the afternoon of Monday, February 1, 2021.



The Ghana National Fire Service says it has already begun processes to get to the root of the cause of the fire which, according to eyewitnesses, started from one room on an upper floor.



According to a report on citinewsroom.com, the fire then spread to three other room, destroying property worth several thousands of Ghana Cedis.



ACP Oduro Amaning, who is the Divisional Commander at Tesano, said some housewives at the barracks were the first to raise the alarm on the fire.



“We heard the barracks women, our wives at home shouting fire. We quickly run to the place and saw fire coming out of two of the rooms, so we quickly called for the fire service.”



Soon after that, he recounted, the Abelemkpe Fire Service arrived and got the furnace under control.



“By their help, the fire couldn’t spread to the other rooms with the exception of the four rooms affected,” he said.



No casualty was recorded since the affected rooms were unoccupied, he added.



“In one of the rooms a constable occupied, he couldn’t even get a pin from the room. Everything got burnt,” ACP Amaning said.