Investigations still ongoing into suspected cocaine smuggling at KIA – GACL

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has said investigations by relevant authorities into an alleged smuggling of 8.5 kilograms of substance suspected to be cocaine through the Kotoka International Airport on March 23, 2024, are still ongoing.



This follows a publication by The Herald newspaper on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, with the headline “Cocaine smuggling scandal unfolds at Kotoka Airport”.



In a statement issued on the development on April 10, 2024, the GACL said its board and management, in line with its internal administrative processes, have taken swift measures to interdict all GACL staff relevant to the investigation.



It stressed that “management has also reiterated its warning to staff regarding facilitation of passengers at the airport, failing which punitive measures not limited to but including summary dismissals and prosecutions by the State will be effected in line with existing protocols."



The GACL further assured the general public of its commitment and determination, in collaboration with stakeholders, to ensure that operations at the airport are safe and secure.



