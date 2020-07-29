General News of Wednesday, 29 July 2020

Investigations launched into clash between police & Nat'l Security officer

The Ghana Police Service has begun investigations into a confrontation between one of its officers and a man who claimed to be a National Security operative.



The confrontation, which happened at Baba Kompo Registration Centre in the Asawase Constituency of the Ashanti Region, disrupted the registration exercise at the centre. It took two military officers to ensured calm.



The self-acclaimed National Security officer pulled a pistol on the police officer, who was at the Centre at the instance of the Member of Parliament, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka.



The incident on Monday, July 27 was seen by registration officials as a threat to their work but calm has since been restored and the exercise is ongoing.



But the Ghana Police Service says all the uniformed officers seen in a video of the incident, which went viral, are known and stationed in the Ashanti Region.



“They all reported the incident to their commanders on Monday, 27th July 2020 when it occurred.”



All the uniformed persons in the video are known officers who are presently stationed in the Ashanti region, where the incident took place. They all reported the incident to their commanders on Monday 27th July 2020 when it occurred.





We are investigating a video on social media in which a person in apparent civil dress is seen brandishing an object, which appears to be a pistol in the face of a Police Officer, with Soldiers apparently calming tensions down. — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) July 29, 2020

