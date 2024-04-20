Investigate the cost of moving AMERI power plant to Kumasi – Abu Siddique to journalists

General News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Source: myxyzonline.com

A policy analyst, Siddique Abubakar Suleiman, has charged journalists to urgently launch investigations into the cost of transporting the AMERI plant from Takoradi to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.



He is of the view that spending $36 million on the power plant is expensive and demands a probe in the spirit of accountability.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, April 16, 2024, commissioned the first phase of the Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant (K1TPP), also known as AMERI, at Anwomaso in the Oforikrom Municipality.



It is emerging that the cost of relocating the power plant cost the taxpayer about $36 million. The amount has sparked controversies in the media and the opposition, raising questions about accountability.



Reacting to the development, Siddique argued that the plant was sent to Kumasi to attract voters for the NPP after “neglecting the people for too long” and stressed that the “deceit” would not work.



“I want to take the angle of votes. The Ashanti Region will pull a surprise for the NDC. Despite all the loans the government has taken, they could not procure a power plant for the Ashanti Region,” he told Oheneba on Battle Ground on Power FM.



Speaking on the cost of transporting the parts of the power plant, Siddique stated, “$36 million for moving a plant from Takoradi to Kumasi? They should show us how they paid the funds for the transportation of the power plant. This is pure thievery. Ghanaians should know that these people are stealing from us. These people do not deserve a change from us.”



“The journalists must investigate this amount… I think the NPP wants to take us for fools because this amount could have built schools. Do you know the number of schools this amount could have built?” he quizzed.



Touching on the hardship in the country, Siddique said, “Ghanaians should know that the NPP has taken us back 20 or 30 years.”



He also asked, “Does the $36 million include the installation of the power plant?” … I believe Bawumia’s hands are in this deal because I know he likes locations where there is money.”