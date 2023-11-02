Investigate the closure of the Renal Unit Outpatient Department at Korle-Bu - Minority to parliament

General News of Thursday, 2 November 2023

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Ranking Member on the Health Committee, has called for an urgent investigation into the closure of the Renal Unit's Outpatient Department at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



Mintah Akandoh's call comes amid concerns over the denial of essential healthcare services and the financial strain placed on patients in need of life-saving dialysis treatments.



"I, therefore, call on this house, with your guidance, to call the Minister Responsible for Health to come to this house and clarify why the outpatient department of the Renal Unit of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital remains closed and what measures have been instituted to ensure that the facility is reopened as soon as possible," Akando said when he addressed parliament.



He went on to implore the government to consider absorbing the full cost of dialysis for Ghanaian patients, or, at the very least, absorb the difference between the current fee of GHS380 and the planned increased charges.



This, he argued, would alleviate the financial burden on patients and ensure their timely access to life-saving dialysis treatments.



"The Minister of Health and the hospital's administration must, as a matter of priority, address this situation.



"The denial of essential healthcare services is a severe violation of patients' rights and a breach of public trust. We implore the government to work diligently with the hospital to rectify this situation and uphold its commitment to providing accessible and affordable healthcare services to all citizens.



"The prompt reopening of the Renal Unit's outpatient department and the provision of essential subsidies are crucial to ensure that healthcare services remain accessible and affordable for all citizens," he stressed.



In closing, he fervently prayed that the Parliament of Ghana would demand a swift, transparent, and equitable resolution to this issue.



Such a resolution, he believes, would offer relief to the patients who have endured this ordeal, and renew faith in Ghana's healthcare institutions.



