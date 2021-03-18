General News of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Investigate publication of controversial textbooks - GNAT to National Security

Thomas Musah, General Secretary of GNAT

Ghana National Association of Teachers, GNAT has called on National Security to investigate the controversial publication by Badu Nkansah Publishing Company, since minor stereotypical interferences to Ewes cannot be overlooked.



This is because it has the potential to destabilize the country’s peace and security.



In an interview with Radio Ghana, General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah, raised concerns as to how the textbooks which have not been approved found their way into classrooms.



