Investigate, prosecute me if you think I am Gov’t Official 1 – Mahama dares Amidu

Former President John Dramani Mahama has dared the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to investigate and prosecute him if he is convinced that he was the one described as Government Official One in the Airbus Bribery Scandal.



This comes after Mr. Amidu had noted that Mr. Mahama is the one referred to as the ‘Government Official 1’ in the bribery scandal.



The Special Prosecutor revealed this in his observations in the corruption risk assessment report on the Agyapa Royalties deal that he submitted to the Office of the President on October 16, 2020.



Mr. Martin Amidu said, “the only reason the former President [Mahama] has not been invited for interrogation (in spite of all threats from some of his followers and lawyers) is the fact that he got himself an insurance as the Presidential candidate of the other largest political party in Ghana.”



He added that “prudence dictated that the interrogation be held in abeyance during this election season.”



Corruption allegations were levelled against government officials in the acquisition of three military aircraft by the government of Ghana between 2009 and 2015.



Airbus, the European aircraft manufacturer, is alleged to have paid bribes in Ghana when it sold the three military aircraft.



The aerospace multinational admitted hiring the brother of a top elected Ghanaian official as its consultant for the pitch to sell the aircraft to the country.



Also, Airbus confessed paying the said consultant through a third party when its Compliance Unit raised red flags about the close relationship between the consultant and the top elected official, who was a key decision-maker in the purchase of the military aircraft.



Reacting to this while interacting with students of the University of Ghana on Wednesday, November 4, an obvious livid John Mahama said “ Amidu goes and presents Agyapa investigations and I thought he was a man enough.



“They say investigate Agyapa, so present a report on Agyapa. If you have investigated Airbus present a report on Airbus.



“In the Agyapa report, you know that it is going to be damning of this government and so you go and put one paragraph there about airbus. Nobody asked you about Airbus.



“If you were man enough present Agyapa and do a report on Airbus separately and then I will come and answer you on Airbus. If you think I am indicted on accusing me directly.



“But because he is a coward and they knew Agyapa was going to be discussed today so he put a paragraph on Airbus to equalize the discussion. what stupidity is this?”



He added “The point is you say I am the leader of a political party and I am also saying if you have a legal basis for investigating me go ahead and investigate me.



“There has been a DPA, you are not a party to it, you don’t know who is involved in it they have identified some people in it.



“You don’t have an authenticated agreement from SFO or from whoever is involved in it and you say ‘I surmise that Government Official One is this person or that person. On what legal basis are you proceeding?”

