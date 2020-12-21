Politics of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Investigate killings of Ghanaians on election day - Agyinasare

Founder and General Overseer of the Perez Chapel, Bishop Charles Agyinasare

The Founder and General Overseer of the Perez Chapel, Bishop Charles Agyinasare has called for an investigation into the killings of some persons during the presidential and parliamentary elections.



According to him, nobody needs to die because of elections.



Bishop Charles Agyinasare in a sermon condemned the use of firearms on unarmed civilians and called for a thorough investigation conducted into the death of those who wanted to protect their votes.



Democracy he stressed is not war adding, Ghanaians must continue to pray for peace to prevail.



He said although the Electoral Commissioner declared the presidential results for the incumbent, the opposition led by former President John Dramani Mahama has rejected the results.



He asked him to contest the results peacefully.



At least five people died in election violence during the polls, a recent police report stated.



The Ghanaian Police Service said there had been more than 60 incidents since Monday morning.



“Twenty-one of the incidents are true cases of electoral violence, six of which involve gunshots resulting in the death of five,” it said.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.