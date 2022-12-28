Investigate attempts by a renowned businessman to bribe anti-Ofori-Atta MPs - Murtala to SP

Politics of Wednesday, 28 December 2022

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, has called on the Office of the Special Prosecutor to open an investigation into the issue of a businessman offering brides to New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentarians who wanted Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta ousted.



Speaking in a JoyNews interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the MP alleged that the NPP MPs who wanted Ofori-Atta removed, changed their minds because they were induced.



“They (the NPP MPs) changed their minds after they themselves admitted that a businessman met them… The special prosecutor should be interested in this.



“Who was that businessman? Who sent him? Did he come on his own volition? Was he sent by the government? What was the interest, and what gave that businessman the courage to meet Members of Parliament and the legislature and extended monies to them?” he said.



He added that civil society organisations would be drumming on this issue should NDC MPs be the ones involved.



Majority leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, confirmed that a renowned businessman in Ghana tried to influence the decision of the majority caucus of Parliament over their demands for Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta's sack.



According to him, he was informed that the businessman came to Parliament to meet some members of the majority caucus on the matter to intervene for Ofori-Atta but was sent packing.



Reports indicate that the said businessman offered the NPP MPs envelopes of money, which the MPs said they rejected.



