General News of Saturday, 12 December 2020

Investigate and prosecute perpetrators of election violence – OneGhana Movement to Police

Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh

The OneGhana Movement is appealing to the Ghana Police Service to investigate and prosecute any person whose action led to violence in the 2020 elections.



In a press release copied to GhanaWeb, the group identified twenty-one cases of violence in the recently-held elections.



While describing the whole process as peaceful, the group was concerned about pockets of violence recorded in some parts of the country.



It demanded of the police to probe the circumstance that led to the shooting and killing of five persons in the Techiman South Constituency.



“We demand an independent probe into circumstances that led to the death of the 5 people as well as the injury of 17 persons. We demand swift prosecution and sanctions for all perpetrators including EC officers and security personnel caught in breaches of the law. The IGP must update citizens on actions taken over similar infractions recorded during the voter registration exercise” excerpts of the statement read.



The group also condemned the two political parties for inciting their supporters against the EC by declaring their candidates as winners of the elections.



It asked the NDC to seek redress at the Supreme Court if it feels hard done by the results read by Jean Mensa, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission.



“It was sad that the two main political parties, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) organised several press conferences claiming victory ahead of declaration of results by the EC. As this was the 8th elections in the 4th Republic, it was shameful that this behaviour which characterised past elections was repeated despite appeals against it ahead of December 7”.



It also expressed concern over the mistakes by the EC in the figures announced for the presidential election.



"The Electoral Commission (EC) has had to correct an error in the total valid votes it announced on December 9. It is reported to have made further corrections on its website and social media handles. These errors, be they marginal, are unpardonable and only create doubts about the credibility of the results as declared. This dangerous but avoidable development by the Independent Referee- the EC has the potential to throw the country into chaos. The EC must apologize and assure citizens that this will never be repeated".



Below is the full release



Friday, December 11, 2020



PRESS RELEASE



ARREST AND PROSECUTE PERPETRATORS OF ELECTION VIOLENCE



OneGhana Movement commends voters and stakeholders for the peaceful conduct of the 2020 elections on Monday December 7. We are, however, disturbed about reports of pockets of violence the night of Election Day and thereafter resulting in damage to property, injuries and loss of lives. We call on authorities especially the police to arrest and prosecute perpetrators of the violence and breaches of various election regulations and laws to deter and prevent a recurrence. We note with grave concern the following: The National Election Security Taskforce recorded 61 electoral and post electoral incidents nationwide".



21 have been identified as true cases of electoral violence.



6 involved in gunshots resulting in death of 5 persons.



1. CENTRAL REGION



Awutu Senya East Constituency- 2 people are receiving treatment from gunshot wounds.



2. GREATER ACCRA REGION



Odododiodio Constituency-2 people pronounced dead whilst six others sustained gunshot injuries.



3. GREATER ACCRA REGION



Ablekuma Central- 4 people including a police officer sustained gunshot injuries during collation of results on December 8, 2020.



4. BONO EAST REGION



Techiman South- 2 dead, 4 injured from a shooting incident.



5. NORTHERN REGIONS



Savelugu constituency, 1 dead, 3 injured from a shooting during jubilation in the community. A police station was also shot at when people besieged it.



Most of the violence and acts of impunity are reported to have been perpetrated by civilians and swift action is needed.



Conduct of NDC and NPP



It was sad that the two main political parties New Patriotic Party (NPP) and National Democratic Congress (NDC) organised several press conferences claiming victory ahead of declaration of results by the EC.



As this was the 8th elections in the 4th Republic, it was shameful that this behaviour which characterised past elections was repeated despite appeals against it ahead of December 7. Rejection of declaration by NDC



The NDC reserves the right to impugn the results as long it has evidence of wrongdoing, but it must resort to the court and restrain its supporters from taking to the streets. Supporters of the NPP who have also today taken to the streets over results of parliamentary elections must also be advised accordingly.



Thankfully, a presidential election petition will now take 42 days to resolve in the Supreme Court and there is also the assurance that the High Court will deal expeditiously with petitions over parliamentary elections.



EC’s blunder dangerous



The Electoral Commission (EC) has had to correct an error in the total valid votes it announced on December 9. It is reported to have made further corrections on its website and social media handles. These errors, be they marginal, are unpardonable and only create doubts about the credibility of the results as declared.



This dangerous but avoidable development by the Independent Referee- the EC has the potential to throw the country into chaos. The EC must apologize and assure citizens that this will never be repeated.



Our Demands



1. We demand an independent probe into circumstances that led to the death of the 5 people as well as the injury of 17 persons.



2. We demand swift prosecution and sanctions for all perpetrators including EC officers and security personnel caught in breaches of the law.



3. The IGP must update citizens on actions taken over similar infractions recorded during the voter registration exercise.



4. The EC is reminded that the confidence in our democracy is significantly hinged on the legitimacy of our elections. We, therefore, urge it to improve its processes, people, openness, and cooperation with stakeholders in pursuit of accuracy and transparency than just speed.



SIGNED



Emily Nyuur Executive Secretary



0596322606





