Regional News of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

‘Investigate acts of corruption in Yilo chieftaincy dispute’ - Paramount Gates to Akufo-Addo

The two Paramount Gates, Ologo and Akrobettoe

Two royal families of the Yilo Krobo Traditional Area of the Eastern Region have placed a passionate call on the president of the country, Nana Akuffo Addo to investigate alleged acts of corruption and political interference in the hearing of the decade long chieftaincy dispute in the traditional area.



The two Paramount Gates, Ologo and Akrobettoe in a joint press statement issued on Friday, October 16, 2020, and signed by the Heads of the Ologo Gate, Numo Joshua Nartey Nuer and Numo Ebenezer Padi Ofantse, Head of the Akrobettoe Gate said the call for the president’s intervention has become necessary to forestall “any unexpected disturbances as a result of the unwarranted provocations from the Romeo’s [Paramount Chief] camp.”



“It is rather unfortunate that there is widespread allegations of bribery and political interference in the dispute which has stalled any meaningful development in Yilo Krobo and we are calling on the government of Akuffo Addo, as Nana himself is a royal to as a matter of urgency investigate the above allegations since the patience of the people is running out,” the statement said.



The two gates in challenging the legitimacy of the current occupant of the stool, Nene Oklepeme Nuer Annor-Baah Sasraku II (known in private life as Romeo Tetteh Kofi) argued that there are only two gazetted Paramount Gates (Ologo and Akrobettoe) in Yilo Krobo, claiming that the current Konor does not hail from of the two Gates. “Romeo Tetteh Kofi has no paternal lineage or history from Yilo. How then can claim to be Konor?” the two Gates quizzed, adding that the anomaly affirms the suspicion of bribery and political interference in the affairs of the Yilo Krobo chieftaincy dispute.



The press statement became necessary following claims by sections of the public that a national House of Chiefs ruling on the case on Thursday, October 16, 2020, affirmed the Konor’s claim to the stool.



The Ologo and Akrobettoe Gates in dismissing the “propaganda” maintained that the House did not rule on the legitimacy or otherwise of the occupant of the stool and dared the Paramount Chief to show proof to this claim.



“The House has only asked the parties to go back to the Eastern Region House of Chiefs for amicable settlement of the dispute,” the statement said. “The self-styled Konor has never been acclaimed by any court of the land as is being speculated on social media, not even the National House of Chiefs as Konor”.



They are however calling on the authorities to ensure that the Konor is brought to book for “disturbing the peace and tranquillity of Yilo Krobo” to avert any disturbances.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.