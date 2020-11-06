General News of Friday, 6 November 2020

‘Investigate Mahama and stop discriminating’ – Lawyer tells Amidu

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has accused the Special Prosecutor of shielding former president Mahama from being investigated following his involvement in the Airbus Bribery Scandal.



According to him, it is utterly wrong on the part of the SP to let John Dramani Mahama ‘go scot-free’ when he is just a presidential candidate of a political party and not a sitting president.



“I called it wrong when the special prosecutor made the statement that Mahama, who is not a sitting president cannot be investigated. These assertions are not backed by law. The constitution only provides immunity for the president. The only person who can be exempted from criminal or civil proceedings is the president,” he established.



Mr. Ampaw speaking to GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview described as ‘discriminatory’ the Special Prosecutor’s failure to probe Mr. Mahama saying his decision will not be fair to Ghanaians.



He added, that if Mr. Amidu fails to investigate the NDC Flagbearer now, he will be exempted from prosecution once he becomes president after this year’s general elections.



“Granted that he fails to prosecute Mahama now and there is evidence of him being the Official 1 when he wins the election, then he cannot be investigated while he stays in office for four years plus another three years. Just imagine the harm that will be caused to Ghanaians. It will not be fair,” he said.



He further expressed disappointment in the Special Prosecutor saying he has allowed the NDC Flagbearer to render him useless instead of investigating him.



“I’m disappointed at Martin Amidu because instead of doing the job he was appointed to do, he is now giving Mahama the opportunity to dare him and also incite people into thinking that he is not doing a good job. Mahama is creating the impression that the Special Prosecutor is just being diabolic,” he asserted.







Meanwhile, Mr. John Dramani Mahama has described as 'stupid' the decision by the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to indicate that he was the one described as Government Official One in the Airbus bribery scandal.



Mr. Mahama said the circumstances in which Mr. Amidu made this revelation are indications of stupidity on his part and should not countenance.









