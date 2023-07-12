Investigate International Justice Mission over false child trafficking claims – MP to Nat’l Security

General News of Wednesday, 12 July 2023

The Member of Parliament for Afram Plains North Constituency Betty Nana Efua Krosbi Mensah is calling on the Ministry of National Security and the ministry to investigate the operations of US charity International Justice Mission, (IJM).



It follows a BBC Africa Eye investigation which revealed that the organization separated some children from their families over false trafficking claims.



The investigative piece among others tells the story of how in early September last year, four children in Northern Ghana were taken at gunpoint, from their home in the middle of the night.



“I feel that these people have been wrong so many times and over and I expect at this moment that the Government of Ghana after this exposé, they should be interested. They should set up a team to properly investigate the activities of this International NGO and if possible they should start prosecuting somebody,” the lawmaker told Starr News.



Madam Krosbi Mensah said the issue should not be left with BBC Africa Eye and the media granting interviews in dealing with the matter and that ends it.



“I expect some actions to be taken so that people will learn from some of these lessons. It shouldn’t be left with that I have spoken about it and that’s it. I am very happy that the International media is really going into a subject that has been bothering me for years.



“People have been convicted and jailed for no reason just because they are poor for practices that have been passed on from generation to generation. Even if you feel the practices are eroded you better modernize it but not by convicting and jailing them. Yes, I am happy we are having such conversations because there is more work to be done,” the MP stated.



