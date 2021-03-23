Invest more in 1D1F, PFJ, Free SHS to accelerate growth – PNC to President Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Class FM

The People’s National Congress (PNC) has urged the government to invest more into its programmes and initiatives such as One District-One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, disbursement of loans to small and micro enterprises by MASLOC, digitisation to formalise the economy, Free SHS among others, to stimulate economic growth in the country.



A statement signed by the party's General Secretary, Janet Asana Nabla on Monday, 22 March 2021, also suggested ways to boost the national economy.



“In order to stimulate growth, the PNC believes we should channel more resources to One District-One Factory, Planting for Food and Jobs, Microfinance and Small Loan Centers, digitisation to formalise the economy, Free SHS and so on.



“The PNC wishes to commend the government for bringing back the teacher and nurse trainee allowance.



"We equally encourage the government to employ these professionals immediately after their completion to solve the human resource challenges encountered in both the educational and health sectors,” the statement noted.



While congratulating Parliament on the approval of the 2021 budget, the PNC called on “the Minority in parliament and Ghanaians to continue to collaborate with the government to implement this budget for the good of all”.



