Invest and prioritise education for accelerated development - Nhyieso MP

Regional News of Saturday, 24 June 2023

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Stephen Amoah has called on successive governments to invest in and prioritise education for accelerated development outcomes.



The Member of Parliament for the Nhyieso Constituency in the Ashanti Region believes that prioritising educational needs in Ghana is one of the best ways to improve the quality of lives in the country.



According to him, Ghana will find it difficult to compete with her peers in few years to come if the government and major stakeholders in the education sector fail to invest hugely in the sector for positive outcomes.



Dr. Stephen Amoah said this when he joined the management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) to donate free laptops to some brilliant but needy students on Friday, June 23, 2023.



The donation by the MP was to augment a project by the Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Prof Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson, dubbed, Support One Needy Student with One Laptop (SONSOL).



The initiative of the Vice Chancellor of KNUST aims at supporting needy students with laptops to help them pursue their university education which the MP supported.



Speaking to OTEC News' Jacob Agyenim Boateng on the sidelines of the event, Dr. Stephen Amoah emphasised that the government must invest in education to enhance basic education and other levels of learning which is critical to the development of the nation.



He added that education provides a window of opportunities that must be maximised to get the right foundation for children and called for more financial support for the education sector.



"I have been very particular with education to the extent that, over 90 percent of my common fund goes into education because Ghana will have no future without proper education for the children who will eventually lead the country in few years," he said.



He pledged his continued support to the education sector not only in his constituency but in Ghana at large.