Politics of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Invasion of soldiers in Parliament amounted to a coup, charge them with mutiny - NDC

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has called for the prosecution of the soldiers who invaded Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021, when the process to elect a Speaker was ongoing.



According to him, the action by the soldiers equates to a coup hence, the soldiers’ should be charged with mutiny.



In his view, no army in the world has the right to enter the space of the legislative arm of government.



He said it is unacceptable for armed men to enter parliament.



He wants a full investigation conducted for all persons involved to be, punished severely.



Ghanaian soldiers intervened in the confusion in parliament to end a clash between opposing parties in parliament during the procedure for the MPs to elect a Speaker.



But their presence was met with fierce resistance by the NDC MPs.



The soldiers left after the MPs insisted that they pull out of the Chamber or kill all of them.



Addressing a press conference today, Friday, January 8, 2021, the NDC chief scribe accused the NPP of an attempt to rig the process even when it was clear the NDC’s nominee Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin won the polls.



”All the soldiers who invaded parliament must be arrested and charged for mutiny. They staged a coup d’état,” he suggested.



He alleged the Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul was advised to pull out the Military but, he refused.