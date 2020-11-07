General News of Saturday, 7 November 2020

Inusah Fuseini names Prof Mike Oquaye as his favourite Speaker of Parliament

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has said the independence of thought the Speaker of Parliament, Prof Mike Oquaye, has exhibited over the years makes him the best the House has ever had.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP said Prof Oquaye is unique because he has been able to accommodate the diverse views of people on both sides of the aisle.

“Prof. Oquaye wants to leave his footprints in the sands of time in Parliament. Many things that are happening presently in Parliament can be directly traced to him. He also wants and has always projected Parliament as an independent institution of state, not under the apron strings of the Executive,” he said.

The NDC MP made the comments during an interview with the Daily Graphic in Parliament.

“Prof. Oquaye has demonstrated that he is a man of his own and takes decisions considering the overriding interest of Ghana. This is why I think that the Speaker is doing tremendously well as compared to some other Speakers I have worked under.

“My overriding assessment is that he is fair and accommodating simply because he appreciates good, informed and well-researched contributions, and gives equal opportunities to people to impact on parliamentary debates.

“And so he comes out clearly as my favourite Speaker. I have no doubt in my mind that I have enjoyed working with Prof. Mike Oquaye,” Inusah Fuseini has been quoted as saying in the Daily Graphic report.

He said the Speaker deserves special praise for championing the adoption of the proposal for the enactment of the Private Members Bill.



