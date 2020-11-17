General News of Tuesday, 17 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Inusah Fuseini exposes Martin Amidu, says he was drawing salary from the Presidency

Inusah Fuseini, MP for Tamale Central

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has revealed that resigned Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu was drawing salary from the Presidency contrary to claims he made in his resignation letter that he hadn’t been paid since he started working as Special Prosecutor.



Martin Amidu in a statement announcing his resignation from the Office of Special Prosecutor said he had not been paid emolument due him and same can be said about his Deputy.



“It is essential for me to state for the purpose of the records, and contrary to public perceptions, that my appointment letter was received on 5th February 2020 (almost two (2)-years after my appointment). The copy addressees made no efforts to honour any of the conditions of appointment in terms of emoluments and benefits of the appointment ever since my warrant of appointment was issued on 23rd February 2018 to the date of my letter of resignation. I accepted the offer on 10th January 2018 to be nominated to be Special Prosecutor because Mr. President, and Ghanaians knew I have been an anti-corruption crusader all my life and not an anti-corruption entrepreneur. This explains why I have never put the emoluments and benefits of the Office as central to my commitment and my passion for the establishment of an independent, effective, efficient and impartial anti-corruption Office of the Special Prosecutor before the end of the first term of Mr. President. This has not been possible for several reasons.”



But speaking on Accra-based Joy FM in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Inusah Fuseini who is a Member of Parliament said: “For one whole year Martin Amidu was drawing salaries from the Presidency. Well, he draws salary, he draws salary from the office of the President”.



He said he was surprised to hear that Martin Amidu had not drawn salaries because in the performance report available to Parliament, “monies were released to the office of the Special Prosecutor from the office of the President in the first year of operation. And so when we asked why he was paid from the Presidency, they said because he was not on the GIFMIS, the only way he could get the money released to him was through the office of the President.”





