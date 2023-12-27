Introducing Hubtel Academy: Equipping employees for success and growth

General News of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Source: Hubtel

Hubtel has announced its employee development initiative, Hubtel Academy, which is designed to empower employees and prepare them to support the company’s mission.



Hubtel Academy is a staff only program that equips and prepares employees to develop the skills and knowledge they need to excel in their roles while supporting effective collaboration and goal achievement within Hubtel's dynamic teams.



In a companywide email to the staff of Hubtel, the CEO Hubtel and Vice Chancellor of Hubtel Academy, Mr. Alex Bram, announced the Academy saying;



“As you know, driving Africa forward by enabling everyone to find and pay for everyday essentials is more than just a company mission for us - it's a spiritual passion that fuels our desire to reach for the dreams of our forefathers. This is why I'm thrilled to announce the launch of Hubtel Academy, our new employee training platform designed to propel your growth and unlock your full potential within Hubtel.



“Hubtel Academy offers a portfolio of learning opportunities tailored to diverse roles and aspirations, from onboarding and orientation, and department knowledgebase to advanced skill development and industry certifications. The academy will help prepare you to support the mission of Hubtel”.



Beyond individual growth, Hubtel Academy serves a greater purpose. It's the cornerstone of cultivating a unified and values-driven Hubtel culture, where every one of us is empowered to contribute our unique talents and perspectives in executing our strategy. It's also the springboard for preparing our workforce for the evolving market, ensuring Hubtel remains at the forefront of innovation and advancement.



As we embark on this exciting chapter together, I want to remind you that your personal growth and professional performance are inextricably linked to Hubtel's overall growth and performance. By unlocking your potential, we collectively unlock Hubtel's potential, not just in navigating the future beautifully, but actively shaping it for the better”.



Hubtel Academy offers a diverse range of learning opportunities, catering to various learning styles and preferences. Employees can expect:



• Comprehensive onboarding and orientation: Immerse themselves in Hubtel's culture, values, and products from day one.

• Flexible learning options: Learn at their own pace through online modules, in-person workshops, and one-on-one coaching.

• Skill development across the board: Master technical skills relevant to their roles, alongside essential soft skills like communication, teamwork, and problem-solving.

• Continuous learning and development: Access ongoing training opportunities to stay up-to-date and hone their expertise.



"Hubtel Academy is more than just training," says Samuel Sarpong, Lead Facilitator of Hubtel Academy. "Our aim is to align employees with Hubtel's unique work culture, instill knowledge about Hubtel’s values and way of doing things, and effective collaboration with team members. We're excited to see how this initiative empowers our people and fuels Hubtel's continued success."



Hubtel Academy marks a significant step in the company's commitment to fostering a vibrant and supportive work environment where employees can learn, grow, and thrive.



To learn more about this transformative initiative, visit [https://academy.hubtel.com].